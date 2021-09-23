Houston vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) runs during the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Houston vs. Navy

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Houston vs. Navy

Houston vs Navy Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-20

48

Houston and Navy Stats

  • The Cougars put up 36.7 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per contest the Midshipmen surrender.
  • This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (3).
  • The Cougars have allowed an average of 15.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the 5.0 the Midshipmen have scored.
  • This year the Midshipmen have three turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (5).

Houston Players to Watch

  • Clayton Tune has thrown for 472 yards (157.3 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 70.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 69 yards (23.0 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Alton McCaskill's team-high 159 rushing yards (53.0 per game) have come on 34 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Nathaniel Dell's 301 receiving yards (100.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 22 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Christian Trahan has grabbed 10 passes for 73 yards (24.3 yards per game) this year.
  • Jake Herslow has hauled in six catches for 66 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Navy Players to Watch

  • Maasai Maynor has 59 passing yards (29.5 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 45.5% of his passes this season.
  • Xavier Arline has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 107 yards (53.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season James Harris II has collected 97 yards (48.5 per game) on 19 attempts.
  • Mychal Cooper's 45 receiving yards (22.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered three receptions.
  • Tyger Goslin has put up a 27-yard season so far (13.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in two passes.
  • Chance Warren's one catch has netted him 11 yards (5.5 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Navy at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-25T23:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

