Houston vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

AAC opponents meet when the Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) play on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Houston

Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Houston and Tulane Stats

The Cougars average 3.6 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Green Wave surrender (40.2).

This year, the Cougars have six turnovers, one fewer than the Green Wave have takeaways (7).

The Green Wave have scored 35.0 points per game this year, 20.0 more than the Cougars have given up.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Cougars have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune has 970 passing yards (194.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 71.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 68 times for 310 yards (62.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 78 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 24 carries with three touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's 424 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and three touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has hauled in 15 passes for 178 yards (35.6 yards per game) this year.

Marcus Jones' 10 grabs are good enough for 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,150 yards (230.0 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 117 yards (23.4 ypg) on 50 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Cameron Carroll has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 204 yards (40.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 96 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyrick James' 289 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jaetavian Toles has hauled in 14 passes for 214 yards (42.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Deuce Watts' 13 grabs this season have resulted in 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Houston Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Grambling W 45-0 Home 9/25/2021 Navy W 28-20 Home 10/1/2021 Tulsa W 45-10 Away 10/7/2021 Tulane - Away 10/23/2021 East Carolina - Home 10/30/2021 SMU - Home 11/6/2021 South Florida - Away

Tulane Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Ole Miss L 61-21 Away 9/25/2021 UAB L 28-21 Home 10/2/2021 East Carolina L 52-29 Away 10/7/2021 Houston - Home 10/21/2021 SMU - Away 10/30/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/6/2021 UCF - Away

