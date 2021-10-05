Houston vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Tulane Green Wave: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents meet when the Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) play on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Houston

Houston and Tulane Stats

  • The Cougars average 3.6 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Green Wave surrender (40.2).
  • This year, the Cougars have six turnovers, one fewer than the Green Wave have takeaways (7).
  • The Green Wave have scored 35.0 points per game this year, 20.0 more than the Cougars have given up.
  • The Green Wave have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Cougars have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Clayton Tune has 970 passing yards (194.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 71.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 68 times for 310 yards (62.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 78 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 24 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Nathaniel Dell's 424 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Christian Trahan has hauled in 15 passes for 178 yards (35.6 yards per game) this year.
  • Marcus Jones' 10 grabs are good enough for 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,150 yards (230.0 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 117 yards (23.4 ypg) on 50 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • Cameron Carroll has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 204 yards (40.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 96 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Tyrick James' 289 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jaetavian Toles has hauled in 14 passes for 214 yards (42.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Deuce Watts' 13 grabs this season have resulted in 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Houston Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Grambling

W 45-0

Home

9/25/2021

Navy

W 28-20

Home

10/1/2021

Tulsa

W 45-10

Away

10/7/2021

Tulane

-

Away

10/23/2021

East Carolina

-

Home

10/30/2021

SMU

-

Home

11/6/2021

South Florida

-

Away

Tulane Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Ole Miss

L 61-21

Away

9/25/2021

UAB

L 28-21

Home

10/2/2021

East Carolina

L 52-29

Away

10/7/2021

Houston

-

Home

10/21/2021

SMU

-

Away

10/30/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

11/6/2021

UCF

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
7
2021

Houston at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

10 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Layne Hatcher (3) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Houston vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

50 minutes ago
red-sox-rays
SI Guide

Red Sox, Yankees Renew Rivalry in AL Wild-Card Game

1 hour ago
Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

2 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Alex Cook (5) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) tackle Arkansas State Red Wolves running back Johnnie Lang Jr. (2) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

2 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) scores a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Tulane vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

2 hours ago
USATSI_16841947
NBA

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

18 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

18 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy