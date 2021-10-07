How to Watch Cougars vs. Green Wave

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune looks to get the Cougars to 5-1 when his team heads to Tulane on Thursday.

The Dana Holgorsen era for Houston (4-1, 2-0) hasn't lived up to the school's lofty expectations, but 2021 is shaping up to be a strong year for the Cougars, who travel to Tulane (1-4, 0-1) on Thursday.

How to Watch: Houston at Tulane

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN

Live stream Houston at Tulane on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars are coming off back-to-back seasons finishing under .500, which is the first time that has happened since 2001 and 2002 when Dana Dimel was Houston's head coach.

Quarterback questions have plagued this team since D'Eriq King transferred to Miami, but Clayton Tune currently ranks 11th in the nation in completion percentage. He threw for 241 yards last week in a 45-10 win over Tulsa, a game that saw freshman running back Alton McCaskill run for 77 yards and three touchdowns.

After losing 38-21 to Texas Tech, the Cougars have found something defensively, allowing 9.3 points per game over that span.

The Green Wave enter this game following a 52-29 loss to East Carolina. Tulane has won its last two home meetings with the Cougars but lost 49-31 in Houston last year.

Tulane is averaging 35.0 points per game, the 32nd-best mark in the country. Quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 11 touchdowns, while also adding four on the ground.

However, defense has been an issue. The Green Wave allow 40.2 points per game, ranking 126th out of 130 teams in scoring defense. Part of that is because of the tough schedule the team has played in road contests against Oklahoma (40 points) and Ole Miss (61 points).

Will the experience of playing those teams help Tulane upset Houston? The team lost by just five to the Sooners and played UAB tough as well. Or will Houston continue its best start of the Holgorsen era?

Regional restrictions may apply.