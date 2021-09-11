September 11, 2021
How to Watch Houston at Rice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Will the Cougars or the Owls win the 43rd edition of the Bayou Bucket Classic?
Author:

Houston and Rice renew their crosstown rivalry Saturday at Rice Stadium in the 43rd edition of the Bayou Bucket Classic.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream the Houston at Rice game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston leads the all-time series 31-11 and has won the last five meetings, including a 45-27 win in 2018 in a game also held at Rice Stadium.

The Cougars are coming off a 38-21 loss to Texas Tech. They took a 21-7 lead into halftime but faltered in the second half.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune was 27-for-38 in the loss, throwing for 174 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Texas Tech held Houston running back Mulbah Car in check as well. He finished with 13 carries for 37 yards.

Rice lost 38-17 to Arkansas in its season opener. The Owls took a 10-7 lead into halftime but faded after that.

Quarterback Wiley Green struggled against Arkansas, completing 12 of his 25 pass attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown. He threw three interceptions. Backup Luke McCaffrey also received playing time, going 5-for-10 for 75 yards.

Can Rice score an upset and win the Bayou Bucket?

Regional restrictions may apply.

