How to Watch North Dakota at Utah State

September 10, 2021
How to Watch North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State looks to start the year 2-0 when it hosts FCS North Dakota on Friday night.
Author:

Utah State used a 15-point fourth quarter to come back and beat Washington State 26-23 in Week 1. It was a big win for the Aggies after coming off a 1-5 campaign in 2020, which was a tough year for Utah State after being one of the better Group of Five teams in the country.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Hawks at Aggies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies are looking to avoid a letdown when they host North Dakota on Friday night. The Fighting Hawks are not a bad team and could give Utah State trouble, but it is still a game the Aggies should win.

Utah State will jump right into their conference schedule after it hosts North Dakota. It travels to Air Force before hosting Boise State the next two weeks. The Aggies then host BYU at the end of a rough three-game stretch. Fans should learn a lot about how good Utah State will be over the next month. 

North Dakota will enter the game with a 1-0 record after beating Idaho State 35-14. It was a good opening win for the Fighting Hawks after going 4-1 in the COVID-19 shortened season. 

North Dakota hasn't had much success against FBS schools, losing its last three games. The last time it had a win against an FBS school was a 24-13 victory over Wyoming way back in 2015. Since then the Hawks have lost to Bowling Green, Utah and Washington.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

