Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

The Howard Bison (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Morgan State Bears (0-4, 0-0 MEAC) on Friday, October 8, 2021 at William H. Greene Stadium, in a MEAC clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State
- Game Day: Friday, October 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: William H. Greene Stadium
Stadium: William H. Greene Stadium
Howard and Morgan State Stats
- The Bison put up 16.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (37.0).
- This year, the Bison have one turnover, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (2).
- The average points scored by the Bears this year, 10.3, is 27.1 fewer than the 37.4 the Bison have given up per game.
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
Howard Players to Watch
- Quinton Williams has thrown for 756 yards (151.2 ypg) to lead Howard, completing 54.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards (12.4 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 239 yards (47.8 per game) this year.
- Antoine Murray's team-high 147 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions.
- Kasey Hawthorne has put up a 123-yard season so far (24.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
- Matthew McDonald's eight grabs have netted him 99 yards (19.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Neil Boudreau leads Morgan State with 503 passing yards (125.8 ypg) on 47-of-91 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 29 carries.
- Jabriel Johnson has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 210 yards (52.5 per game) this year.
- Wesley Wolfolk's team-leading 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with three touchdowns.
- Thomas Marcus has caught 12 passes for 129 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Isaiah Gerena's six grabs this season have resulted in 52 yards (13.0 ypg).
