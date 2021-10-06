Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Howard Bison (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Morgan State Bears (0-4, 0-0 MEAC) on Friday, October 8, 2021 at William H. Greene Stadium, in a MEAC clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Howard vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Friday, October 8, 2021

Friday, October 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: William H. Greene Stadium

William H. Greene Stadium

Howard and Morgan State Stats

The Bison put up 16.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (37.0).

This year, the Bison have one turnover, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (2).

The average points scored by the Bears this year, 10.3, is 27.1 fewer than the 37.4 the Bison have given up per game.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Bison's takeaways (0).

Howard Players to Watch

Quinton Williams has thrown for 756 yards (151.2 ypg) to lead Howard, completing 54.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards (12.4 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 239 yards (47.8 per game) this year.

Antoine Murray's team-high 147 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions.

Kasey Hawthorne has put up a 123-yard season so far (24.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.

Matthew McDonald's eight grabs have netted him 99 yards (19.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Morgan State Players to Watch

Neil Boudreau leads Morgan State with 503 passing yards (125.8 ypg) on 47-of-91 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 29 carries.

Jabriel Johnson has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 210 yards (52.5 per game) this year.

Wesley Wolfolk's team-leading 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Thomas Marcus has caught 12 passes for 129 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Gerena's six grabs this season have resulted in 52 yards (13.0 ypg).

