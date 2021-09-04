How to Watch Howard at Richmond

Can Richmond return to the FCS playoffs? The Spiders have their first chance to prove themselves Saturday as they host Howard.

Richmond has not made the FCS playoffs since 2016, but the Spiders enter 2021 aiming for the postseason as they enter their season opener against Howard.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Howard played two games in a shortened spring season, both against Delaware State. The Bison lost both games. Howard finished its last full season in 2019 with a 2-10 record.

Richmond went 3-1 in the abbreviated spring season. The Spiders enters this season ranked No. 22 in the FCS.

Richmond is led by redshirt senior quarterback Joe Mancuso. Mancuso threw for 706 yards and six touchdowns in four games last season.

