How to Watch Idaho at Indiana

The Hoosiers will look to rebound from a brutal Week 1 loss against Iowa in Week 2 college football action against Idaho.

Coming into the 2021 college football season, the Indiana Hoosiers were one of the most intriguing teams stirring up conversation. They ranked No. 17 in the nation and traveled to No. 18 Iowa. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, they ended up getting railroaded by the Hawkeyes in a 34-6 loss.

Heading into Week 2 action, the Hoosiers are back at home taking on the Idaho Vandals.

Due to their massive loss last week, the Hoosiers are no longer a ranked team. They dropped like rocks following that shellacking. If they want to get back to being a notable team, they need to make a major statement with a big win this week.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network Alternate

One of the major keys to the Hoosiers turning things around this week will be the play of junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He struggled last week, completing 14 of his 31 passes for just 156 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

As for Idaho, it is coming off of a 68-0 victory over the Simon Fraser Clan. Obviously, the opponent wasn't at the same level as Indiana, but Idaho still took care of business. Roshaun Johnson led the way for the Vandals, rushing for 87 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries.

The Hoosiers should come out with a win this week, but if they play like they did last week, an upset could be possible.

