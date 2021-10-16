Sep 11, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Idaho Vandals running back Nick Romano (3) is tackled by the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-0, 0-0 Big Sky) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Idaho Vandals (2-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Roos Field in a Big Sky battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Idaho

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: Roos Field

Roos Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eastern Washington and Idaho Stats

This year, the Eagles rack up 19.2 more points per game (51.2) than the Vandals allow (32.0).

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Vandals' takeaways (1).

The Vandals' average points scored this year (28.8) and the Eagles' average points allowed (28.2) are within 0.6 points.

The Vandals have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Eric Barriere leads Eastern Washington with 2,467 passing yards (411.2 ypg) on 168-of-245 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 82 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dennis Merritt's team-high 556 rushing yards (92.7 per game) have come on 104 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 177 yards (29.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Justice Jackson has collected 188 yards (31.3 per game) on 28 attempts with two touchdowns.

Talolo Limu-Jones' 576 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with two touchdowns.

Andrew Boston has totaled 454 receiving yards (75.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Efton Chism III has hauled in 29 catches for 419 yards (69.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Idaho Players to Watch

Mike Beaudry has 776 passing yards (155.2 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 83 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 21 carries.

The team's top rusher, Elisha Cummings, has carried the ball 43 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Zach Borisch has rushed for 219 yards (43.8 per game) on 32 carries with four touchdowns.

Terez Traynor's 344 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 25 receptions and one touchdown.

Hayden Hatten has collected 215 receiving yards (43.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Michael Noil's 10 receptions have netted him 111 yards (22.2 ypg).

Eastern Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Southern Utah W 50-21 Away 10/2/2021 Montana W 34-28 Home 10/9/2021 Northern Colorado W 63-17 Away 10/16/2021 Idaho - Home 10/23/2021 Weber State - Home 11/6/2021 Montana State - Home 11/13/2021 UC Davis - Away

Idaho Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Oregon State L 42-0 Away 10/2/2021 UC Davis L 27-20 Away 10/9/2021 Portland State W 42-35 Home 10/16/2021 Eastern Washington - Away 10/23/2021 Montana - Home 10/30/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 11/6/2021 Southern Utah - Home

Regional restrictions apply.