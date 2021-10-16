Publish date:
How to Watch Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-0, 0-0 Big Sky) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Idaho Vandals (2-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Roos Field in a Big Sky battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Idaho
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stadium: Roos Field
Eastern Washington and Idaho Stats
- This year, the Eagles rack up 19.2 more points per game (51.2) than the Vandals allow (32.0).
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Vandals' takeaways (1).
- The Vandals' average points scored this year (28.8) and the Eagles' average points allowed (28.2) are within 0.6 points.
- The Vandals have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Eric Barriere leads Eastern Washington with 2,467 passing yards (411.2 ypg) on 168-of-245 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 82 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Dennis Merritt's team-high 556 rushing yards (92.7 per game) have come on 104 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 177 yards (29.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Justice Jackson has collected 188 yards (31.3 per game) on 28 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Talolo Limu-Jones' 576 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Andrew Boston has totaled 454 receiving yards (75.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.
- Efton Chism III has hauled in 29 catches for 419 yards (69.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Idaho Players to Watch
- Mike Beaudry has 776 passing yards (155.2 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 83 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 21 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Elisha Cummings, has carried the ball 43 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Zach Borisch has rushed for 219 yards (43.8 per game) on 32 carries with four touchdowns.
- Terez Traynor's 344 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 25 receptions and one touchdown.
- Hayden Hatten has collected 215 receiving yards (43.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.
- Michael Noil's 10 receptions have netted him 111 yards (22.2 ypg).
Eastern Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Southern Utah
W 50-21
Away
10/2/2021
Montana
W 34-28
Home
10/9/2021
Northern Colorado
W 63-17
Away
10/16/2021
Idaho
-
Home
10/23/2021
Weber State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Montana State
-
Home
11/13/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
Idaho Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Oregon State
L 42-0
Away
10/2/2021
UC Davis
L 27-20
Away
10/9/2021
Portland State
W 42-35
Home
10/16/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
10/23/2021
Montana
-
Home
10/30/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
11/6/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
