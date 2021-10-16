    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Idaho Vandals at Eastern Washington Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Eastern Washington puts its perfect record on the line when it hosts Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Eastern Washington hosts Idaho on Saturday looking for its seventh straight win to start the season. 

    How to Watch Idaho at Eastern Washington:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

    Live stream the Idaho at Eastern Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the country in FCS this year. Only two of their six wins have been decided by fewer than 10 points and one of those was against UNLV. 

    Outside of their win against the Rebels, the Eagles' biggest win was a 34-28 victory over No. 6 Montana two weeks ago. Down 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, Eastern Washington exploded for 24 points in the final frame to deal the Grizzlies their first loss of the year.

    While the Eagles have looked dominant this year, Idaho hopes it can come in and pull off a huge upset on the famous red turf. 

    The Vandals snapped a three-game losing streak when they beat Portland State 42-35 last Saturday. The final score was much closer than it should have been, as Idaho built a 35-7 lead before barely holding on for the seven-point win.

    Idaho is a big underdog in this game as Eastern Washington is playing great football, especially at home. The Vandals haven't shied away from good competition this year, though, and will come in ready to pull off the shocker.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_12819008
