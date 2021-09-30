The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) meet at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -11 53.5

Illinois and Charlotte Stats

The Fighting Illini rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (20.0) than the 49ers give up (24.3).

The Fighting Illini have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

The 49ers have averaged 3.2 more points scored this season (30.0) than the Fighting Illini have allowed (26.8).

The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has 611 passing yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Josh McCray's team-high 269 rushing yards (53.8 per game) have come on 44 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Chase Brown has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 82 yards (16.4 per game).

Isaiah Williams' team-high 251 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Deuce Spann has put together a 117-yard season so far (23.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in four passes.

Daniel Barker's eight grabs have netted him 90 yards (18.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Chris Reynolds has 924 passing yards (231.0 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 143 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Calvin Camp, has carried the ball 42 times for 261 yards (65.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Shadrick Byrd has collected 198 yards (49.5 per game) on 49 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 91 yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Grant Dubose's 323 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with four touchdowns.

Victor Tucker has reeled in 18 passes for 285 yards (71.3 yards per game) this year.

Elijah Spencer's six grabs have netted him 98 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

