Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue and Illinois Stats

The Boilermakers score just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini surrender (30.3).

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).

The Fighting Illini have put an average of 22.8 points per game on the board this year, 6.8 more than the 16.0 the Boilermakers have surrendered.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jack Plummer has 745 passing yards (248.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 126 yards (42.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Downing has racked up 23 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).

David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (106.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Payne Durham has hauled in 17 passes for 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 16 grabs for 151 yards (50.3 ypg) this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 611 yards (152.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Chase Brown has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 122 yards (30.5 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game).

This season Reggie Love III has taken 34 carries for 113 yards (28.3 per game).

Isaiah Williams' 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Deuce Spann has put together a 117-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes.

Daniel Barker's eight catches have netted him 90 yards (22.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Oregon State W 30-21 Home 9/11/2021 UConn W 49-0 Away 9/18/2021 Notre Dame L 27-13 Away 9/25/2021 Illinois - Home 10/2/2021 Minnesota - Home 10/16/2021 Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Wisconsin - Home

Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 UTSA L 37-30 Home 9/11/2021 Virginia L 42-14 Away 9/17/2021 Maryland L 20-17 Home 9/25/2021 Purdue - Away 10/2/2021 Charlotte - Home 10/9/2021 Wisconsin - Home 10/23/2021 Penn State - Away

