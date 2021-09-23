Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue and Illinois Stats

  • The Boilermakers score just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini surrender (30.3).
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).
  • The Fighting Illini have put an average of 22.8 points per game on the board this year, 6.8 more than the 16.0 the Boilermakers have surrendered.
  • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jack Plummer has 745 passing yards (248.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season.
  • King Doerue has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 126 yards (42.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Dylan Downing has racked up 23 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).
  • David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (106.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Payne Durham has hauled in 17 passes for 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 16 grabs for 151 yards (50.3 ypg) this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 611 yards (152.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Chase Brown has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 122 yards (30.5 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game).
  • This season Reggie Love III has taken 34 carries for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
  • Isaiah Williams' 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Deuce Spann has put together a 117-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes.
  • Daniel Barker's eight catches have netted him 90 yards (22.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Purdue Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Oregon State

W 30-21

Home

9/11/2021

UConn

W 49-0

Away

9/18/2021

Notre Dame

L 27-13

Away

9/25/2021

Illinois

-

Home

10/2/2021

Minnesota

-

Home

10/16/2021

Iowa

-

Away

10/23/2021

Wisconsin

-

Home

Illinois Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

UTSA

L 37-30

Home

9/11/2021

Virginia

L 42-14

Away

9/17/2021

Maryland

L 20-17

Home

9/25/2021

Purdue

-

Away

10/2/2021

Charlotte

-

Home

10/9/2021

Wisconsin

-

Home

10/23/2021

Penn State

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Illinois at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16747598
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

2 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

3 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; An assistant trainer escorts Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) to the locker room during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141
NCAA Football

UTSA vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wyoming vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy