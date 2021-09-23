Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue and Illinois Stats
- The Boilermakers score just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini surrender (30.3).
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).
- The Fighting Illini have put an average of 22.8 points per game on the board this year, 6.8 more than the 16.0 the Boilermakers have surrendered.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jack Plummer has 745 passing yards (248.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season.
- King Doerue has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 126 yards (42.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Dylan Downing has racked up 23 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).
- David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (106.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Payne Durham has hauled in 17 passes for 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 16 grabs for 151 yards (50.3 ypg) this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 611 yards (152.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Chase Brown has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 122 yards (30.5 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game).
- This season Reggie Love III has taken 34 carries for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
- Isaiah Williams' 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
- Deuce Spann has put together a 117-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes.
- Daniel Barker's eight catches have netted him 90 yards (22.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Purdue Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Oregon State
W 30-21
Home
9/11/2021
UConn
W 49-0
Away
9/18/2021
Notre Dame
L 27-13
Away
9/25/2021
Illinois
-
Home
10/2/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
10/16/2021
Iowa
-
Away
10/23/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
UTSA
L 37-30
Home
9/11/2021
Virginia
L 42-14
Away
9/17/2021
Maryland
L 20-17
Home
9/25/2021
Purdue
-
Away
10/2/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
10/9/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
10/23/2021
Penn State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
