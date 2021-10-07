    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    The Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

    Wisconsin vs Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wisconsin

    -10

    42

    Wisconsin and Illinois Stats

    • The Badgers score 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender per contest (24.7).
    • The Badgers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (10) this season.
    • The average points scored by the Fighting Illini this year, 20.7, is 4.8 fewer than the 25.5 the Badgers have given up per game.
    • This season the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz has thrown for 681 yards (170.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 75 times for 332 yards (83.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 23 carries for 160 yards (40.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Danny Davis III's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.
    • Kendric Pryor has collected 159 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
    • Jake Ferguson's 15 receptions have netted him 108 yards (27.0 ypg).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Artur Sitkowski has 611 passing yards (101.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Chase Brown has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 379 yards (63.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).
    • This season Josh McCray has racked up 333 yards (55.5 per game) on 60 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Deuce Spann has recorded 117 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in four passes this year.
    • Casey Washington's 12 catches have netted him 103 yards (17.2 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Wisconsin at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy