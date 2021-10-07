Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -10 42

Wisconsin and Illinois Stats

The Badgers score 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender per contest (24.7).

The Badgers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (10) this season.

The average points scored by the Fighting Illini this year, 20.7, is 4.8 fewer than the 25.5 the Badgers have given up per game.

This season the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has thrown for 681 yards (170.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 75 times for 332 yards (83.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 23 carries for 160 yards (40.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Danny Davis III's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.

Kendric Pryor has collected 159 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Jake Ferguson's 15 receptions have netted him 108 yards (27.0 ypg).

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has 611 passing yards (101.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Chase Brown has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 379 yards (63.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

This season Josh McCray has racked up 333 yards (55.5 per game) on 60 attempts with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and one touchdown.

Deuce Spann has recorded 117 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in four passes this year.

Casey Washington's 12 catches have netted him 103 yards (17.2 ypg).

