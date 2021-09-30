Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds vs. Missouri State Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (2-2, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC battle against the Missouri State Bears (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois State and Missouri State Stats

  • The Redbirds put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bears surrender (26.7).
  • This year, the Redbirds have one turnover, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (3).
  • The Bears, on average, are scoring 6.5 more points per game this year (30.0) than the Redbirds are allowing (23.5).
  • This year the Bears have turned the ball over two times, while the Redbirds have forced 2 turnovers.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Bryce Jefferson leads Illinois State with 243 passing yards (60.8 ypg) on 18-of-39 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Cole Mueller, has carried the ball 42 times for 348 yards (87.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 28 carries for 109 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Austin Nagel's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and one touchdown.
  • Kacper Rutkiewicz has put together a 68-yard season so far (17.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in four passes.
  • Tristan Bailey has hauled in three grabs for 55 yards (13.8 ypg) this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Jason Shelley leads Missouri State with 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg) on 60-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 115 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • Kevon Latulas has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 176 yards (58.7 per game) this year.
  • Xavier Lane's team-high 232 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyrone Scott has put together a 171-yard season so far (57.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes.
  • Ron Tiavaasue's eight grabs have yielded 82 yards (27.3 ypg).

