Illinois State vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds vs. North Dakota State Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Dakota State Bison (5-0, 0-0 MVFC) hit the road for a MVFC battle against the Illinois State Redbirds (2-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. North Dakota State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Dakota State

    -21.5

    45

    North Dakota State and Illinois State Stats

    • The Bison rack up 8.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Redbirds allow (27.0).
    • This year, the Bison have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Redbirds have takeaways (2).
    • The Redbirds have scored 23.4 points per game this season, 14.8 more than the Bison have given up.
    • The Redbirds have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Bison have forced a turnover (0) this season.

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Quincy Patterson II leads North Dakota State with 612 passing yards (122.4 ypg) on 37-of-63 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 266 rushing yards (53.2 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Dominic Gonnella, has carried the ball 41 times for 287 yards (57.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Christian Watson's 361 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Noah Gindorff has grabbed six passes for 69 yards (13.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Hunter Luepke's four catches have turned into 68 yards (13.6 ypg).

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Jackson Waring has 521 passing yards (104.2 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Cole Mueller has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 373 yards (74.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Pha'Leak Brown has rushed for 136 yards (27.2 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Austin Nagel's team-high 246 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jabari Khepera has racked up 111 receiving yards (22.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in eight passes this year.
    • Kacper Rutkiewicz's six grabs this season have resulted in 109 yards (21.8 ypg).

    October
    16
    2021

    North Dakota State at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

