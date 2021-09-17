September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois will be looking to recapture its success from Week 1 while Maryland looks to keep its positive momentum going in a Friday night primetime Big Ten clash.
Author:

Illinois and Maryland meet under the Friday night lights for a Big Ten clash featuring two teams seemingly heading in opposite directions.

The Illini were the talk of college football after their Week 0 win over Nebraska, but things haven't gone near as well since. Bret Bielema's squad has dropped two straight games, including a 42-14 setback to Virginia last week.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the Illinois Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Meanwhile, the Terrapins have looked like a team on the rise. Maryland is 2-0 on the season, coming off a 62-0 win over Howard last week and looking for its first conference win Friday night.

Driving Maryland's success is junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. So far this season, the Alabama transfer is completing 76% of his passes while tossing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions, throwing for over 300 yards per game in the process.

Illinois will have to do a better job defending the pass than it did last week to have a chance against the Terrapins. When facing Virginia, the Illini defense allowed 423 yards through the air, with Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong averaging over 11 yards per pass attempt.

Friday night's game will be just the second all-time meeting between Illinois and Maryland, the latter of which joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Terps took the previous meeting in dominating fashion, a 63-33 win in College Park in 2018. 

Kickoff from Champaign is set for 9 p.m. ET Friday night.

How To Watch

September
17
2021

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_14943421
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury vs. Storm

USATSI_16758659
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Giants

Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UC Davis at Saint Mary's in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16689188
NCAA Football

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

USATSI_16731355
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Michigan State at Wisconsin in NCAA Men's Soccer

USATSI_16765268
MLB

How to Watch Diamondback at Astros

USATSI_15021908
WNBA

How to Watch the Aces vs. Sky

USATSI_16710390
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16763936
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy