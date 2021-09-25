Illinois looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it heads to Purdue on Saturday afternoon in Big Ten action.

The Bret Bielema era at Illinois got off to a great start with a conference win against Nebraska. Unfortunately, that is where the good times ended for the Illini so far this year. Since that game, they have lost three straight. Last week Illinois gave up 10 points to Maryland in the last 2:13 to lose 20-17.

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Illini hope they can snap their losing streak when they head to Purdue. They come into the game as the underdog and will need to play well to pull off the upset.

Quarterback Brandon Peters came back from an arm injury to play against Maryland but struggled, going just 10-26 for 185 yards and no touchdowns. He will have to be better if the Illini hope to beat the Boilermakers.

Purdue started the year 2-0 but lost to Notre Dame last Saturday. They played the Irish tough but trailed for most of the game and two late interceptions sealed the deal in the loss.

The Boilermakers have looked better this year thanks to quarterback Jack Plummer. Plummer has thrown for 745 yards and seven touchdowns already this season. He has led Purdue to a big win over Oregon State in the opener and then a blowout win over UConn in Week 2.

The Boilermakers are a rare favorite in a Big Ten game, and they need to take care of an Illinois team that has struggled.

