    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (34) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (34) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Indiana

    Michigan State vs Indiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -4.5

    48.5

    Michigan State and Indiana Stats

    • This year, the Spartans score 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers give up (28.2).
    • This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).
    • The Hoosiers have averaged 4.5 more points this season (23.8) than the Spartans have allowed (19.3).
    • This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Spartans have forced 9 turnovers.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 1,576 passing yards (262.7 ypg) on 98-of-157 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 128 times for 903 yards (150.5 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 183 yards (30.5 per game) on 37 attempts.
    • Jayden Reed's team-high 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has put up a 490-yard season so far (81.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
    • Tre Mosley's 20 catches have yielded 310 yards (51.7 ypg).

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (187.8 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 102 times for 386 yards (77.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has piled up 103 yards (20.6 per game) on 28 attempts.
    • Ty Fryfogle's team-leading 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has grabbed 20 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 catches have turned into 150 yards (50.0 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Michigan State at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy