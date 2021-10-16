Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (34) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 48.5

Michigan State and Indiana Stats

This year, the Spartans score 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers give up (28.2).

This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).

The Hoosiers have averaged 4.5 more points this season (23.8) than the Spartans have allowed (19.3).

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Spartans have forced 9 turnovers.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 1,576 passing yards (262.7 ypg) on 98-of-157 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 128 times for 903 yards (150.5 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 183 yards (30.5 per game) on 37 attempts.

Jayden Reed's team-high 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has put up a 490-yard season so far (81.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Tre Mosley's 20 catches have yielded 310 yards (51.7 ypg).

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (187.8 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 102 times for 386 yards (77.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has piled up 103 yards (20.6 per game) on 28 attempts.

Ty Fryfogle's team-leading 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has grabbed 20 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 catches have turned into 150 yards (50.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.