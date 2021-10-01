October 1, 2021
How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

Big Ten foes match up when the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

Penn State and Indiana Stats

  • The Nittany Lions put up just 2.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Hoosiers give up (29.3).
  • This year, the Nittany Lions have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).
  • The Hoosiers have scored 29.8 points per game this year, 14.8 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.
  • The Hoosiers have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have seven takeaways .

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Sean Clifford has 1,158 passing yards (289.5 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 87 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 30 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 48 times for 164 yards (41.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Keyvone Lee has taken 20 carries for 100 yards (25.0 per game).
  • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 362 receiving yards (90.5 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Parker Washington has collected 301 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 11 grabs have netted him 199 yards (49.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Michael Penix Jr. has 821 passing yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 55% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • Stephen Carr's team-high 336 rushing yards (84.0 per game) have come on 87 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has piled up 102 yards (25.5 per game) on 27 carries.
  • Ty Fryfogle's 224 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Peyton Hendershot has collected 180 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.
  • D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 catches this season have resulted in 150 yards (50.0 ypg).

Penn State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Ball State

W 44-13

Home

9/18/2021

Auburn

W 28-20

Home

9/25/2021

Villanova

W 38-17

Home

10/2/2021

Indiana

-

Home

10/9/2021

Iowa

-

Away

10/23/2021

Illinois

-

Home

10/30/2021

Ohio State

-

Away

Indiana Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Idaho

W 56-14

Home

9/18/2021

Cincinnati

L 38-24

Home

9/25/2021

Western Kentucky

W 33-31

Away

10/2/2021

Penn State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Michigan State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Ohio State

-

Home

10/30/2021

Maryland

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Indiana at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
