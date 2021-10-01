Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

Big Ten foes match up when the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Penn State and Indiana Stats

The Nittany Lions put up just 2.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Hoosiers give up (29.3).

This year, the Nittany Lions have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).

The Hoosiers have scored 29.8 points per game this year, 14.8 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.

The Hoosiers have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have seven takeaways .

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has 1,158 passing yards (289.5 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 87 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 30 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 48 times for 164 yards (41.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Keyvone Lee has taken 20 carries for 100 yards (25.0 per game).

Jahan Dotson's team-leading 362 receiving yards (90.5 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with four touchdowns.

Parker Washington has collected 301 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 11 grabs have netted him 199 yards (49.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has 821 passing yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 55% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Stephen Carr's team-high 336 rushing yards (84.0 per game) have come on 87 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has piled up 102 yards (25.5 per game) on 27 carries.

Ty Fryfogle's 224 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has collected 180 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.

D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 catches this season have resulted in 150 yards (50.0 ypg).

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Ball State W 44-13 Home 9/18/2021 Auburn W 28-20 Home 9/25/2021 Villanova W 38-17 Home 10/2/2021 Indiana - Home 10/9/2021 Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Illinois - Home 10/30/2021 Ohio State - Away

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Idaho W 56-14 Home 9/18/2021 Cincinnati L 38-24 Home 9/25/2021 Western Kentucky W 33-31 Away 10/2/2021 Penn State - Away 10/16/2021 Michigan State - Home 10/23/2021 Ohio State - Home 10/30/2021 Maryland - Away

