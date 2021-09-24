Indiana vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) will face off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana and Western Kentucky Stats

  • The Hoosiers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.5).
  • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).
  • The Hilltoppers have scored 47.0 points per game this season, 18.3 more than the Hoosiers have given up.
  • This year the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 448 yards (149.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 48.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • Stephen Carr has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 227 yards (75.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has rushed for 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 23 carries.
  • D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 150 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.
  • Ty Fryfogle has caught 11 passes for 126 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Peyton Hendershot has hauled in nine receptions for 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Bailey Zappe has 859 passing yards (429.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 74.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 31 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Kye Robichaux's team-high 44 rushing yards (22.0 per game) have come on nine carries this year.
  • This season Adam Cofield has piled up 42 yards (21.0 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
  • Jerreth Sterns' team-high 278 receiving yards (139.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Mitchell Tinsley has totaled 151 receiving yards (75.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
  • Craig Burt Jr.'s four catches have netted him 116 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Indiana Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Iowa

L 34-6

Away

9/11/2021

Idaho

W 56-14

Home

9/18/2021

Cincinnati

L 38-24

Home

9/25/2021

Western Kentucky

-

Away

10/2/2021

Penn State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Michigan State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Ohio State

-

Home

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

UT Martin

W 59-21

Home

9/11/2021

Army

L 38-35

Away

9/25/2021

Indiana

-

Home

10/2/2021

Michigan State

-

Away

10/9/2021

UTSA

-

Home

10/16/2021

Old Dominion

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Indiana at Western Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

