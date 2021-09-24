Indiana vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) will face off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Indiana and Western Kentucky Stats

The Hoosiers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.5).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).

The Hilltoppers have scored 47.0 points per game this season, 18.3 more than the Hoosiers have given up.

This year the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 448 yards (149.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 48.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Stephen Carr has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 227 yards (75.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has rushed for 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 23 carries.

D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 150 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.

Ty Fryfogle has caught 11 passes for 126 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Peyton Hendershot has hauled in nine receptions for 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has 859 passing yards (429.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 74.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 31 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kye Robichaux's team-high 44 rushing yards (22.0 per game) have come on nine carries this year.

This season Adam Cofield has piled up 42 yards (21.0 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Jerreth Sterns' team-high 278 receiving yards (139.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has totaled 151 receiving yards (75.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.

Craig Burt Jr.'s four catches have netted him 116 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Iowa L 34-6 Away 9/11/2021 Idaho W 56-14 Home 9/18/2021 Cincinnati L 38-24 Home 9/25/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 10/2/2021 Penn State - Away 10/16/2021 Michigan State - Home 10/23/2021 Ohio State - Home

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 UT Martin W 59-21 Home 9/11/2021 Army L 38-35 Away 9/25/2021 Indiana - Home 10/2/2021 Michigan State - Away 10/9/2021 UTSA - Home 10/16/2021 Old Dominion - Away

