The Northwestern Wildcats look to bounce back after losing to Michigan State in their first game.

Northwestern won the Big Ten West division last year and played Ohio State tough in the championship game. The Wildcats' defense was one of the best in the conference, and they were ready to do the same thing in 2021.

But a loss to Michigan State in the season opener indicated this Northwestern team isn't quite at the level of the 2020 squad.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

The Wildcats get a chance to pick up a win for the first time in 2021 when they host Indiana State on Saturday. The game against the Sycamores should be one that the Wildcats win easily and present an opportunity to improve on the things that they struggled with against the Spartans.

Indiana State comes into the game 1-0 after beating Eastern Illinois 26-21. It was a great start for the Sycamores, but the competition ramps up when they visit Northwestern.

The Sycamore didn't play in 2020 and getting back on the field was a welcome sight. They finished 5-7 in the 2019 season.

Northwestern visits Duke in Week 3 before hosting Ohio to finish out its non-conference schedule. The Wildcats then head to Nebraska to get back into Big Ten play.

Luckily for the Wildcats, their loss to Michigan State was a cross-divisional game, so their chances at winning the Big Ten West is not lost.

