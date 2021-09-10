September 10, 2021
How to Watch Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northwestern Wildcats look to bounce back after losing to Michigan State in their first game.
Northwestern won the Big Ten West division last year and played Ohio State tough in the championship game. The Wildcats' defense was one of the best in the conference, and they were ready to do the same thing in 2021. 

But a loss to Michigan State in the season opener indicated this Northwestern team isn't quite at the level of the 2020 squad. 

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Indiana State at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats get a chance to pick up a win for the first time in 2021 when they host Indiana State on Saturday. The game against the Sycamores should be one that the Wildcats win easily and present an opportunity to improve on the things that they struggled with against the Spartans.

Indiana State comes into the game 1-0 after beating Eastern Illinois 26-21. It was a great start for the Sycamores, but the competition ramps up when they visit Northwestern.

The Sycamore didn't play in 2020 and getting back on the field was a welcome sight. They finished 5-7 in the 2019 season. 

Northwestern visits Duke in Week 3 before hosting Ohio to finish out its non-conference schedule. The Wildcats then head to Nebraska to get back into Big Ten play.

Luckily for the Wildcats, their loss to Michigan State was a cross-divisional game, so their chances at winning the Big Ten West is not lost.

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
11
2021

Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network Alternate
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
