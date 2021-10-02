How to Watch Indiana at Penn State

October 2, 2021
How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana will face its toughest competition this year as it takes on No. 4 Penn State.
The Hoosiers have had one of the hardest starts in college football. This matchup with the Nittany Lions will be their third Top 25 matchup and their second Top 10 opponent.

How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can live stream Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana's only losses thus far have come against the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 8 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. Now, the Hoosiers face the No. 4 ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions boast two Top 25 wins as well against No. 22 Auburn and No. 12 Wisconsin.

Indiana is led on offense by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. who has 821 passing yards with four touchdowns. He also has a turnover problem as he has thrown six interceptions as well. 

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 1,158 passing yards and eight touchdowns with only two interceptions. Both teams boast two rushers over 100 yards, but Indiana runs the ball more efficiently with Stephen Carr averaging 3.9 yards per carry and Tim Baldwin Jr. averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Tune in to see if Indiana can pull off the upset over Penn State. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

