Iowa vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (1-2) visit the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Betting Information for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -23.5 44.5

Iowa and Colorado State Stats

This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.3 more points per game (30.3) than the Rams surrender (24).

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (1).

The Rams have averaged 12 more points this season (22) than the Hawkeyes have allowed (10).

The Rams have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (8).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has thrown for 460 yards (153.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.

Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 307 yards (102.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 22 attempts.

Sam LaPorta's 169 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Nico Ragaini has collected 75 receiving yards (25 yards per game), reeling in seven passes this year.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has hauled in nine receptions for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has been a dual threat to lead Colorado State in both passing and rushing. He has 652 passing yards (217.3 ypg), completing 56.1% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 147 yards (49 ypg) on 31 carries.

David Bailey has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 258 yards (86 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 63 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns.

Trey McBride's 339 receiving yards (113 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Dante Wright has reeled in 10 passes for 146 yards (48.7 yards per game) this year.

Regional restrictions apply.