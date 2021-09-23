Iowa vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (1-2) visit the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Iowa vs Colorado State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-23.5

44.5

Iowa and Colorado State Stats

  • This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.3 more points per game (30.3) than the Rams surrender (24).
  • This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (1).
  • The Rams have averaged 12 more points this season (22) than the Hawkeyes have allowed (10).
  • The Rams have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (8).

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Spencer Petras has thrown for 460 yards (153.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.
  • Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 307 yards (102.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 22 attempts.
  • Sam LaPorta's 169 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Nico Ragaini has collected 75 receiving yards (25 yards per game), reeling in seven passes this year.
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr. has hauled in nine receptions for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Todd Centeio has been a dual threat to lead Colorado State in both passing and rushing. He has 652 passing yards (217.3 ypg), completing 56.1% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 147 yards (49 ypg) on 31 carries.
  • David Bailey has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 258 yards (86 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught seven passes for 63 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Trey McBride's 339 receiving yards (113 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Dante Wright has reeled in 10 passes for 146 yards (48.7 yards per game) this year.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Colorado State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

