How to Watch the Iowa Hawkeyes Online

Their in-state rival the Iowa State Cyclones may have got more headlines last year after their breakout season in the Big 12 but the Hawkeyes were by no means slouching in 2020. Iowa didn't start the way they wanted dropping their first two games but they didn't lose the rest of the season finishing the season ranked No. 15. They only lost those first games by a combined five points even though it was against teams they usually beat in Purdue and Northwestern.

Iowa still is set to prove more as they didn't beat any ranked teams and their last two games of the season were canceled due to COVID-19 including the Music City Bowl against Missouri. Going into this season they are ranked in the Top-20, being the highest the Hawkeyes have been ranked since the 2016 season. They have to get out of the gate faster though as they will be taking on two ranked opponents. First, they will face Indiana who had a breakout season last year giving Ohio State their only trouble before the Buckeyes made it to the National Championship. Then they will play the Cyclones who have their highest preseason ranking ever.

The Hawkeyes have the pieces to at least contend for the Big 10 West division where Northwestern and Wisconsin are their closest competition. They will get their quarterback Spencer Petras playing in his first full season. He played solidly last year passing for more than 1500 yards and nine touchdowns but he will need to cut down on his interceptions. This offense thrives on the ground game and will really click because of Tyler Goodson. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground and can do a little magic through the air as well. Most importantly of all, he didn't have any fumbles. This Hawkeyes team will be elite if he is.

