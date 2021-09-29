Iowa vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Friday, October 1, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Iowa

Game Day: Friday, October 1, 2021

Friday, October 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa and Maryland Stats

The Hawkeyes score 28.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Terrapins allow per outing (14.3).

The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .

The Terrapins have averaged 26.3 more points this season (37.3) than the Hawkeyes have allowed (11.0).

The Terrapins have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have nine takeaways .

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 684 passing yards (171.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 364 rushing yards (91.0 per game) have come on 80 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 61 yards (15.3 per game).

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has collected 91 yards (22.8 per game) on 24 carries.

Sam LaPorta's team-high 214 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has hauled in nine passes for 113 yards (28.3 yards per game) this year.

Keagan Johnson's two receptions have netted him 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 1,340 passing yards (335.0 ypg) on 111-of-147 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Tayon Fleet-Davis' team-high 311 rushing yards (77.8 per game) have come on 44 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 102 yards (25.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Isaiah Jacobs has collected 94 yards (23.5 per game) on 24 carries.

Dontay Demus Jr.'s team-high 446 receiving yards (111.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett has caught 17 passes for 265 yards (66.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jeshaun Jones' 15 catches have netted him 201 yards (50.3 ypg).

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Iowa State W 27-17 Away 9/18/2021 Kent State W 30-7 Home 9/25/2021 Colorado State W 24-14 Home 10/1/2021 Maryland - Away 10/9/2021 Penn State - Home 10/16/2021 Purdue - Home 10/30/2021 Wisconsin - Away

Maryland Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Howard W 62-0 Home 9/17/2021 Illinois W 20-17 Away 9/25/2021 Kent State W 37-16 Home 10/1/2021 Iowa - Home 10/9/2021 Ohio State - Away 10/23/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/30/2021 Indiana - Home

Regional restrictions apply.