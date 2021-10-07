    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) scrambles during the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

    Betting Information for Iowa vs. Penn State

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa

    -1.5

    41

    Iowa and Penn State Stats

    • This year, the Hawkeyes put up 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions allow (12.0).
    • This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, five fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (9).
    • The Nittany Lions, on average, are scoring 18.4 more points per game this season (30.0) than the Hawkeyes are allowing (11.6).
    • The Nittany Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 15 takeaways .

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 943 passing yards (188.6 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 62% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 430 yards (86.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught 12 passes for 146 yards (29.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has racked up 32 carries for 153 yards (30.6 per game).
    • Sam LaPorta's 263 receiving yards (52.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Nico Ragaini's 11 catches have turned into 132 yards (26.4 ypg).

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford has thrown for 1,336 yards (267.2 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 67.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 145 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 59 times for 187 yards (37.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has piled up 174 yards (34.8 per game) on 28 attempts.
    • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 446 receiving yards (89.2 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put up a 331-yard season so far (66.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 13 catches have netted him 224 yards (44.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Penn State at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
