The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten clash versus the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Betting Information for Iowa vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11 42.5

Iowa and Purdue Stats

This year, the Hawkeyes score 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers surrender (15.4).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

The Boilermakers have averaged 10.6 more points this year (23.6) than the Hawkeyes have allowed (13.0).

The Boilermakers have seven giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 19 takeaways .

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,138 passing yards (189.7 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 124 times for 518 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 162 receiving yards (27.0 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has racked up 168 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 attempts.

Sam LaPorta's 271 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has collected 205 receiving yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (168.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 221 yards (44.2 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

This season Dylan Downing has collected 130 yards (26.0 per game) on 34 carries.

David Bell's 439 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Milton Wright has put up a 217-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Payne Durham's 18 receptions this season have resulted in 209 yards (41.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

