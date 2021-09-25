No. 5 Iowa continues its playoff push when the Hawkeyes host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday.

It's still early in the season, but it's never too early to start thinking about the playoff picture. With wins over Indiana, Iowa State and Kent State, Iowa is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the latest AP Poll, putting it just one place out of a playoff spot.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Colorado State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Colorado State Rams game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa needs to continue to win to stay in contention. Its next test is hosting the 1-2 Rams on Saturday.

Iowa's domination through three games begins with its defense. The Hawkeyes' 10 points allowed per game ranks fourth in the nation and is the best mark in the Big Ten. They've been a relatively bend-don't-break unit with their 278 yards allowed per game ranking them 21st in Division-I.

While the Hawkeye defense has been able to take the ball away from opponents so far this year—their eight forced turnovers rank fifth in the country—the offense has made sure to protect the rock. They've registered just three giveaways, and starting quarterback Spencer Petras has yet to throw an interception.

Colorado State will need to hold onto the football and shorten the game with its powerful rushing attack. Senior running back David Bailey is coming in hot. He ran for a career-high 132 yards in last week's win over Toledo.

The kickoff on Saturday will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.