September 23, 2021
How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes meet when the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Iowa State and Baylor Stats

  • This year, the Cyclones average 15.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Bears allow (11.3).
  • This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over five times, while the Bears have forced five.
  • The Bears have scored 46.7 points per game this year, 33.4 more than the Cyclones have given up.
  • This year the Bears have turned the ball over three times, while the Cyclones have forced 3 turnovers.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 625 passing yards (208.3 ypg) on 55-of-77 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 21 carries.
  • Breece Hall has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 238 yards (79.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
  • Xavier Hutchinson's team-high 243 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Charlie Kolar has grabbed eight passes for 103 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Darren Wilson Jr. has hauled in four catches for 66 yards (22.0 ypg) this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 664 passing yards (221.3 ypg) on 51-of-70 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • Abram Smith's team-high 366 rushing yards (122.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trestan Ebner has collected 317 yards (105.7 per game) on 42 attempts, while also catching five passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • R.J. Sneed's 260 receiving yards (86.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyquan Thornton has totaled 180 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.
  • Josh Fleeks' six catches have turned into 75 yards (25.0 ypg).

Iowa State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Northern Iowa

W 16-10

Home

9/11/2021

Iowa

L 27-17

Home

9/18/2021

UNLV

W 48-3

Away

9/25/2021

Baylor

-

Away

10/2/2021

Kansas

-

Home

10/16/2021

Kansas State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Oklahoma State

-

Home

Baylor Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Texas State

W 29-20

Away

9/11/2021

Texas Southern

W 66-7

Home

9/18/2021

Kansas

W 45-7

Away

9/25/2021

Iowa State

-

Home

10/2/2021

Oklahoma State

-

Away

10/9/2021

West Virginia

-

Home

10/16/2021

BYU

-

Home

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Iowa State at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
