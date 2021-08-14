How to Watch the Iowa State Cyclones Online

The last time Iowa State won their conference was in 1911 and 1912 when they were in the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association. They last won their division in the Big 12 North in 2004 with a 7-5 record. They've been ranked in the AP Top-25 at the end of the season three times and that included last year where they had arguably the best season in school history in 2020. They finished 9-3 but finished in the Top-10 and nearly won the Big-12 Championship outright against Oklahoma, who went on to destroy the Florida Gators under the resurgence of their quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Watch the Iowa State Cyclones online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa State held the Sooners to 27 points in the championship game. Doing that in the modern Big 12 against a Lincoln Riley-led offense is almost unheard of. The three-time Big 12 coach of the year, including in 2020, Matt Campbell has a very special team on his hands and is ready to continue making noise in this conference. You know, as long as it lasts as the Longhorns and Sooners dash for the SEC. They should be favored as the best team in the conference only behind the Sooners, as they had the best Big 12 record last year and made a tremendous showing in the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon beating the Ducks 34-17.

One of the biggest reasons the Cyclones are projected to be one of the nation's best teams is the return of their running back Breece Hall. As a sophomore, Hall led the FBS in rushing yards and touchdowns with an astonishing 21 TDs. He is a threat in the passing game as well as he went for two TDs in the air. You have to think this will be his last season for the Cyclones and if he has a repeat performance, he feels like a lock for a top pick in the next draft. For his astounding season, Hall became the first unanimous all-American in Iowa State history. Cyclones fans are witnessing some of the best football ever in school history and that doesn't stand to change anytime soon.

Regional restrictions may apply.