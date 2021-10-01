Iowa State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to throw a pass against the Baylor Bears in the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium, in a clash of Big 12 rivals. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Iowa State vs Kansas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa State

-34.5

56.5

Iowa State and Kansas Stats

  • The Cyclones score 12.5 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks allow (40).
  • The Cyclones have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • The Jayhawks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (19.8) as the Cyclones have allowed (17.8).
  • The Jayhawks have three giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have four takeaways .

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Brock Purdy has been a dual threat to lead Iowa State in both passing and rushing. He has 888 passing yards (222 ypg), completing 70% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 103 yards (25.8 ypg) on 28 carries.
  • Breece Hall's team-high 428 rushing yards (107 per game) have come on 87 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Xavier Hutchinson's 285 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Charlie Kolar has reeled in 13 passes for 174 yards (43.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Chase Allen's nine catches have netted him 112 yards (28 ypg).

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Jason Bean leads Kansas with 732 passing yards (183 ypg) on 56-of-98 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 272 rushing yards (68 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • This season Devin Neal has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Trevor Wilson's team-high 216 receiving yards (54 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kwamie Lassiter II has hauled in 15 passes for 210 yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Lawrence Arnold's 12 grabs have turned into 138 yards (34.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Kansas at Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

