    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg

    The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

    • This year, the Cyclones rack up 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).
    • The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .
    • The Wildcats have scored 28.8 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Cyclones have given up.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.
    • Breece Hall has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 551 yards (110.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has put together a 238-yard season so far (47.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 206 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has collected 169 yards (33.8 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks' 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Malik Knowles' 14 grabs have turned into 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

    Iowa State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    UNLV

    W 48-3

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Baylor

    L 31-29

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Kansas

    W 59-7

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    Kansas State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Nevada

    W 38-17

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 31-20

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 37-31

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Iowa State at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

