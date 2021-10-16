Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

This year, the Cyclones rack up 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .

The Wildcats have scored 28.8 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Cyclones have given up.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.

Breece Hall has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 551 yards (110.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has put together a 238-yard season so far (47.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 206 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

This season Joe Ervin has collected 169 yards (33.8 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Malik Knowles' 14 grabs have turned into 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 UNLV W 48-3 Away 9/25/2021 Baylor L 31-29 Away 10/2/2021 Kansas W 59-7 Home 10/16/2021 Kansas State - Away 10/23/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 10/30/2021 West Virginia - Away 11/6/2021 Texas - Home

Kansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Nevada W 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 Oklahoma State L 31-20 Away 10/2/2021 Oklahoma L 37-31 Home 10/16/2021 Iowa State - Home 10/23/2021 Texas Tech - Away 10/30/2021 TCU - Home 11/6/2021 Kansas - Away

