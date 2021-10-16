Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, in a Big 12 battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Iowa State and Kansas State Stats
- This year, the Cyclones rack up 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).
- The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .
- The Wildcats have scored 28.8 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Cyclones have given up.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,133 yards (226.6 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.
- Breece Hall has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 551 yards (110.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Xavier Hutchinson's 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Charlie Kolar has put together a 238-yard season so far (47.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards (88.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 206 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
- This season Joe Ervin has collected 169 yards (33.8 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
- Phillip Brooks' 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with one touchdown.
- Malik Knowles' 14 grabs have turned into 172 yards (34.4 ypg).
Iowa State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
UNLV
W 48-3
Away
9/25/2021
Baylor
L 31-29
Away
10/2/2021
Kansas
W 59-7
Home
10/16/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
10/30/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/6/2021
Texas
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Nevada
W 38-17
Home
9/25/2021
Oklahoma State
L 31-20
Away
10/2/2021
Oklahoma
L 37-31
Home
10/16/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
10/30/2021
TCU
-
Home
11/6/2021
Kansas
-
Away
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Iowa State at Kansas State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)