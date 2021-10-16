How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a tough start to conference play, can Kansas State get its first Big 12 victory over Iowa State?
    Iowa State (3-2, 1-1) opened the year with a high ranking, but a middling season has seen the Cyclones fall out of the Top 25. Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) appeared to be on the rise earlier this season but has now dropped two games in a row.

    How to Watch: Iowa State at Kansas State

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Iowa State at Kansas State on fuboTV:

    Of course, those two games require some context. Chris Klieman's team lost 30-21 to Oklahoma State and 37-31 to Oklahoma. It's hung tough against some really good opponents.

    The Wildcats have the fifth-toughest strength of schedule so far. Quarterback Skylar Thompson missed the Oklahoma State game but returned against the Sooners, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns, with 104 of those yards going to Deuce Vaughn.

    As for Iowa State, the Cyclones dropped two of their first four games but bounced back two weeks ago, beating Kansas by a 59-7 score.

    Iowa State's offense has flashed the potential that it entered 2021 with thanks to the duo of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall putting up big numbers.

    Purdy threw four touchdowns in the victory, while completing 77.3% of his passes. Hall added in 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

    Defensively, the Cyclones allow the second-fewest passing yards per game and third-fewest total yards per game.

    This is the 105th year in a row that these teams have played. Last season, the Cyclones won 45-0.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Iowa State at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
