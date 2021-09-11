September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals Iowa and Iowa State meet for the 68th time with both schools ranked for the first time in the series history.
Author:

For the first time in the over 100-year history of the rivalry, the Cy-Hawk Trophy will be fought for between two ranked teams. Iowa and Iowa State meet for the 68th time Saturday, and it will be the first time the two schools face off while both are ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Hawkeyes had one of the largest climbs in this week's poll, up eight spots to No. 10 after a 34-6 win over Indiana in Week 1. Just ahead of them are the Cyclones, ranked No. 9 after beating Northern Iowa 16-10.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC-WWTI

You can stream the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa's stout defense allowed just 233 yards in Week 1. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jestin Jacobs has been identified as a breakout candidate for the Hawkeyes and is expected to have an expanded role in Saturday's game plan.

Jacobs and the Hawkeye defense are tasked with stopping senior quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy led off his fourth year as the team's starting QB by completing 21-of-26 passes for 199 yards last week.

Kickoff from Ames is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Iowa Hawkeyes
NCAAFB

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa

Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Championship

James Madison
NCAAFB

How to Watch Maine at James Madison

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer

JT Daniels Georgia Bulldogs
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia

Georgia Southern
NCAAFB

How to Watch Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

Penn State Nittany Lions
NCAAFB

How to Watch Ball State at Penn State

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Buffalo at Nebraska

Boston College
NCAAFB

How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy