How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa

For the first time in the over 100-year history of the rivalry, the Cy-Hawk Trophy will be fought for between two ranked teams. Iowa and Iowa State meet for the 68th time Saturday, and it will be the first time the two schools face off while both are ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Hawkeyes had one of the largest climbs in this week's poll, up eight spots to No. 10 after a 34-6 win over Indiana in Week 1. Just ahead of them are the Cyclones, ranked No. 9 after beating Northern Iowa 16-10.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC-WWTI

Iowa's stout defense allowed just 233 yards in Week 1. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jestin Jacobs has been identified as a breakout candidate for the Hawkeyes and is expected to have an expanded role in Saturday's game plan.

Jacobs and the Hawkeye defense are tasked with stopping senior quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy led off his fourth year as the team's starting QB by completing 21-of-26 passes for 199 yards last week.

