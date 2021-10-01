The Iowa defense faces its toughest test so far as they Hawkeyes travel to College Park to face Maryland in a Friday night showdown.

No. 5 Iowa (4-0, 1-0) is off to a strong start in the college football season, ranking third in the FBS in opponents' points per game. But Maryland (4-0, 1-0), the Hawkeyes' opponent Friday night, is averaging 37.2 points per game this season and has the eighth-best scoring defense.

How to Watch Iowa at Maryland:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET



TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa enters this game with its highest ranking since 2015, when the Hawkeyes were No. 4 in the AP poll. The Iowa defense has been the biggest reason for the team's early success.

The team leads the Big Ten in interceptions. The Hawkeyes have turned all nine of their forced turnovers into points this season, including three defensive touchdowns.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown four touchdowns and one pick this season, while running back Tyler Goodson has added five rushing touchdowns for an offense that ranks just 70th in the FBS in points per game.

The Terrapins have a more pass-oriented offense than Iowa. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game this season at 335.0, a mark that ranks seventh overall in the FBS. Wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. leads the Big Ten in receiving yards with 446.

Maryland's defense is making a difference too. The team is fifth in the country in sacks with 16, with 11 of those coming in the past two weeks. defensive back Jakorian Bennett has eight pass breakups this season, the most of any Power Five player.

The Terrapins have looked like a complete team all season and should provide a huge challenge to the Hawkeyes on Friday.