How to Watch Jackson State at Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
College football should be about the players, but you can't talk about the Jackson State Tigers without mentioning the team's head coach: Deion Sanders.
Sanders' team went 4-3 last season. Can this year's version win the SWAC?
How to Watch:
Date: Sep. 5, 2021
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the Jackson State at Florida A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The most exciting player on Jackson State's roster is also a member of the Sanders family: Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the 12th-ranked quarterback on last year's ESPN 300 list. With both quarterbacks from the Tigers' spring season transferring, expect Sanders to start.
The Tigers face Florida A&M to open the season. The Rattlers are also in the SWAC, moving to the conference for this season. The team did not play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to predict what might happen in Sunday's game.
Regional restrictions may apply.