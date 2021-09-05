How to Watch Jackson State at Florida A&M

Following a 4-3 record in his first season, Deion Sanders starts his second year as Jackson State's head coach.

College football should be about the players, but you can't talk about the Jackson State Tigers without mentioning the team's head coach: Deion Sanders.

Sanders' team went 4-3 last season. Can this year's version win the SWAC?

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 5, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The most exciting player on Jackson State's roster is also a member of the Sanders family: Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the 12th-ranked quarterback on last year's ESPN 300 list. With both quarterbacks from the Tigers' spring season transferring, expect Sanders to start.

The Tigers face Florida A&M to open the season. The Rattlers are also in the SWAC, moving to the conference for this season. The team did not play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to predict what might happen in Sunday's game.

