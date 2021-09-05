September 5, 2021
How to Watch Jackson State at Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Following a 4-3 record in his first season, Deion Sanders starts his second year as Jackson State's head coach.
Author:

College football should be about the players, but you can't talk about the Jackson State Tigers without mentioning the team's head coach: Deion Sanders.

Sanders' team went 4-3 last season. Can this year's version win the SWAC?

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 5, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Jackson State at Florida A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The most exciting player on Jackson State's roster is also a member of the Sanders family: Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the 12th-ranked quarterback on last year's ESPN 300 list. With both quarterbacks from the Tigers' spring season transferring, expect Sanders to start.

The Tigers face Florida A&M to open the season. The Rattlers are also in the SWAC, moving to the conference for this season. The team did not play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to predict what might happen in Sunday's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

