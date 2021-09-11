How to Watch Jacksonville State at Florida State

Jacksonville State will look to pull off a massive upset when it faces Florida State on Saturday night.

Entering the Week 2 schedule for college football, there is one intriguing game to keep an eye on in particular. That game would be the Jacksonville State Gamecocks hitting the road for a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

You can live stream the Jacksonville State at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On paper, the Seminoles should win this game in convincing fashion. They nearly pulled off an upset over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week. However, fans will be watching to see if Florida State comes out with the same energy and talent level that it showed last week.

In recent years, the Seminoles have struggled with consistency. They have played up to their competition in some games and played down to their competition in others.

Florida State saw an impressive performance from quarterback McKenzie Milton, who completed five of his seven pass attempts for 48 yards after coming in late in the game. With that performance, Milton made a triumphant return from a brutal knee injury that many thought would end his career. The Seminoles ended up losing to the Fighting Irish by a final score of 41-38 in overtime.

Jacksonville State lost to the UAB Blazers 31-0 in Week 1. The chance of an upset is slim, but anything can happen in college football.

Hopefully for Florida State fans, the Seminoles will come out ready to take care of business. Mike Norvell and company have been rebuilding the program, and fans are ready to see the hard work pay off with some consistency.

Regional restrictions may apply.