September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Jacksonville State at Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jacksonville State will look to pull off a massive upset when it faces Florida State on Saturday night.
Author:

Entering the Week 2 schedule for college football, there is one intriguing game to keep an eye on in particular. That game would be the Jacksonville State Gamecocks hitting the road for a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

You can live stream the Jacksonville State at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On paper, the Seminoles should win this game in convincing fashion. They nearly pulled off an upset over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week. However, fans will be watching to see if Florida State comes out with the same energy and talent level that it showed last week.

In recent years, the Seminoles have struggled with consistency. They have played up to their competition in some games and played down to their competition in others.

Florida State saw an impressive performance from quarterback McKenzie Milton, who completed five of his seven pass attempts for 48 yards after coming in late in the game. With that performance, Milton made a triumphant return from a brutal knee injury that many thought would end his career. The Seminoles ended up losing to the Fighting Irish by a final score of 41-38 in overtime.

Jacksonville State lost to the UAB Blazers 31-0 in Week 1. The chance of an upset is slim, but anything can happen in college football. 

Hopefully for Florida State fans, the Seminoles will come out ready to take care of business. Mike Norvell and company have been rebuilding the program, and fans are ready to see the hard work pay off with some consistency.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Jacksonville State at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Montana State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Drake at Montana State

Florida State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Jacksonville State at Florida State

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Washington at Michigan

Denny Hamlin
NASCAR

How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

Indiana Hoosiers Michael Penix Jr
NCAAFB

How to Watch Idaho at Indiana

Kentucky Wildcats
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri

New Mexico State
NCAAFB

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Texas Longhorns
NCAAFB

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy