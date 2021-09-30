September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch James Madison Dukes vs. New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards (17) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Wendell Davis (20) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards (17) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Wendell Davis (20) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 CAA) will do battle with a fellow CAA team when they welcome in the James Madison Dukes (3-0, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. James Madison

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Hampshire and James Madison Stats

  • The Wildcats put up 6.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Dukes surrender (13.7).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Dukes have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Dukes have scored 53.3 points per game this year, 22.0 more than the Wildcats have given up.
  • The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Bret Edwards has 552 passing yards (138.0 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Dylan Laube has rushed for 179 yards (44.8 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.
  • Sean Coyne's team-high 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Brian Espanet has put together a 171-yard season so far (42.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.

James Madison Players to Watch

  • Cole Johnson has 854 passing yards (284.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 74.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Latrele Palmer, has carried the ball 27 times for 219 yards (73.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Kaelon Black has racked up 165 yards (55.0 per game) on 27 attempts, while also catching three passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
  • Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 315 receiving yards (105.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.
  • Kris Thornton has put together a 210-yard season so far (70.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
  • Scott Bracey's seven receptions are good enough for 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Hampshire Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Towson

W 26-14

Home

9/18/2021

Lafayette

W 19-13

Away

9/25/2021

Pittsburgh

L 77-7

Away

10/2/2021

James Madison

-

Home

10/16/2021

Dartmouth

-

Home

10/23/2021

Elon

-

Away

10/30/2021

Richmond

-

Home

James Madison Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Morehead State

W 68-10

Home

9/11/2021

Maine

W 55-7

Home

9/18/2021

Weber State

W 37-24

Away

10/2/2021

New Hampshire

-

Away

10/9/2021

Villanova

-

Home

10/16/2021

Richmond

-

Away

10/23/2021

Delaware

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

James Madison at New Hampshire

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Delaware vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

9 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

11 minutes ago
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

12 minutes ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

15 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

15 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

19 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Richmond vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

21 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Princeton vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy