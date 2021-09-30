Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards (17) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Wendell Davis (20) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 CAA) will do battle with a fellow CAA team when they welcome in the James Madison Dukes (3-0, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. James Madison

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

New Hampshire and James Madison Stats

The Wildcats put up 6.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Dukes surrender (13.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Dukes have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Dukes have scored 53.3 points per game this year, 22.0 more than the Wildcats have given up.

The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards has 552 passing yards (138.0 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has rushed for 179 yards (44.8 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.

Sean Coyne's team-high 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brian Espanet has put together a 171-yard season so far (42.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has 854 passing yards (284.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 74.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Latrele Palmer, has carried the ball 27 times for 219 yards (73.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kaelon Black has racked up 165 yards (55.0 per game) on 27 attempts, while also catching three passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 315 receiving yards (105.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has put together a 210-yard season so far (70.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Scott Bracey's seven receptions are good enough for 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Hampshire Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Towson W 26-14 Home 9/18/2021 Lafayette W 19-13 Away 9/25/2021 Pittsburgh L 77-7 Away 10/2/2021 James Madison - Home 10/16/2021 Dartmouth - Home 10/23/2021 Elon - Away 10/30/2021 Richmond - Home

James Madison Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Morehead State W 68-10 Home 9/11/2021 Maine W 55-7 Home 9/18/2021 Weber State W 37-24 Away 10/2/2021 New Hampshire - Away 10/9/2021 Villanova - Home 10/16/2021 Richmond - Away 10/23/2021 Delaware - Away

