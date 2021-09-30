The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 CAA) will do battle with a fellow CAA team when they welcome in the James Madison Dukes (3-0, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Hampshire vs. James Madison
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
New Hampshire and James Madison Stats
- The Wildcats put up 6.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Dukes surrender (13.7).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Dukes have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Dukes have scored 53.3 points per game this year, 22.0 more than the Wildcats have given up.
- The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Bret Edwards has 552 passing yards (138.0 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 56 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Dylan Laube has rushed for 179 yards (44.8 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.
- Sean Coyne's team-high 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brian Espanet has put together a 171-yard season so far (42.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.
James Madison Players to Watch
- Cole Johnson has 854 passing yards (284.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 74.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes this season.
- The team's top rusher, Latrele Palmer, has carried the ball 27 times for 219 yards (73.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Kaelon Black has racked up 165 yards (55.0 per game) on 27 attempts, while also catching three passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
- Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 315 receiving yards (105.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Kris Thornton has put together a 210-yard season so far (70.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
- Scott Bracey's seven receptions are good enough for 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
New Hampshire Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Towson
W 26-14
Home
9/18/2021
Lafayette
W 19-13
Away
9/25/2021
Pittsburgh
L 77-7
Away
10/2/2021
James Madison
-
Home
10/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
10/23/2021
Elon
-
Away
10/30/2021
Richmond
-
Home
James Madison Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Morehead State
W 68-10
Home
9/11/2021
Maine
W 55-7
Home
9/18/2021
Weber State
W 37-24
Away
10/2/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
10/9/2021
Villanova
-
Home
10/16/2021
Richmond
-
Away
10/23/2021
Delaware
-
Away
