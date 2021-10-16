James Madison vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (2-3, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they host the James Madison Dukes (4-1, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. James Madison

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond and James Madison Stats

This year, the Spiders rack up 4.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Dukes allow (18.0).

The Spiders have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Dukes.

The Dukes, on average, are scoring 23.6 more points per game this season (42.0) than the Spiders are allowing (18.4).

The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Spiders have one takeaway .

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 157 rushing yards (31.4 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Savon Smith's team-high 275 rushing yards (55.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has racked up 60 carries for 231 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 130 yards (26.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaac Brown's 227 receiving yards (45.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley has racked up 194 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has thrown for 1,301 yards (260.2 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 71.2% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 76 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 330 yards (66.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kaelon Black has piled up 27 carries for 165 yards (33.0 per game).

Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with five touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has put together a 383-yard season so far (76.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes.

Scott Bracey's eight grabs this season have resulted in 131 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Richmond Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Villanova L 34-27 Away 9/25/2021 Virginia Tech L 21-10 Away 10/2/2021 Elon L 20-7 Home 10/16/2021 James Madison - Home 10/23/2021 Stony Brook - Away 10/30/2021 New Hampshire - Away 11/6/2021 Towson - Home

James Madison Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Weber State W 37-24 Away 10/2/2021 New Hampshire W 23-21 Away 10/9/2021 Villanova L 28-27 Home 10/16/2021 Richmond - Away 10/23/2021 Delaware - Away 10/30/2021 Elon - Home 11/6/2021 Campbell - Home

Regional restrictions apply.