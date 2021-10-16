James Madison vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch James Madison Dukes vs. Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (2-3, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they host the James Madison Dukes (4-1, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Richmond vs. James Madison
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Richmond and James Madison Stats
- This year, the Spiders rack up 4.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Dukes allow (18.0).
- The Spiders have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Dukes.
- The Dukes, on average, are scoring 23.6 more points per game this season (42.0) than the Spiders are allowing (18.4).
- The Dukes have zero giveaways this season, while the Spiders have one takeaway .
Richmond Players to Watch
- Joe Mancuso has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 157 rushing yards (31.4 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Savon Smith's team-high 275 rushing yards (55.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Aaron Dykes has racked up 60 carries for 231 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 130 yards (26.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Isaac Brown's 227 receiving yards (45.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Leroy Henley has racked up 194 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
James Madison Players to Watch
- Cole Johnson has thrown for 1,301 yards (260.2 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 71.2% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 76 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 330 yards (66.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Kaelon Black has piled up 27 carries for 165 yards (33.0 per game).
- Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Kris Thornton has put together a 383-yard season so far (76.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes.
- Scott Bracey's eight grabs this season have resulted in 131 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Richmond Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Villanova
L 34-27
Away
9/25/2021
Virginia Tech
L 21-10
Away
10/2/2021
Elon
L 20-7
Home
10/16/2021
James Madison
-
Home
10/23/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
10/30/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
11/6/2021
Towson
-
Home
James Madison Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Weber State
W 37-24
Away
10/2/2021
New Hampshire
W 23-21
Away
10/9/2021
Villanova
L 28-27
Home
10/16/2021
Richmond
-
Away
10/23/2021
Delaware
-
Away
10/30/2021
Elon
-
Home
11/6/2021
Campbell
-
Home
