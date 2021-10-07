Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back Jalen Jackson (36) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The James Madison Dukes (4-0, 0-0 CAA) and the Villanova Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 CAA) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in a clash of CAA opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

James Madison and Villanova Stats

This year, the Dukes put up 28.0 more points per game (45.8) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).

This year, the Dukes have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (1).

The Wildcats have averaged 22.8 more points scored this season (38.3) than the Dukes have allowed (15.5).

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has thrown for 1,127 yards (281.8 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 74.6% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Latrele Palmer's team-high 276 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 45 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kaelon Black has piled up 27 carries for 165 yards (41.3 per game).

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 350 receiving yards (87.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and five touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has put together a 322-yard season so far (80.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.

Scott Bracey's seven receptions have turned into 122 yards (30.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Villanova Players to Watch

Daniel Smith has 820 passing yards (205.0 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Justin Covington has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 322 yards (80.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Jalen Jackson has piled up 21 carries for 136 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Rayjoun Pringle's 251 receiving yards (62.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaaron Hayek has collected 228 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Dez Boykin's 12 catches this season have resulted in 152 yards (38.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.