October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch James Madison Dukes at New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

James Madison looks to stay perfect on the season as the Dukes travel to New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.
Author:

James Madison won its first three games of the season by an average of 39.7 points and will look to continue its dominance Saturday at New Hampshire.

They dominated Morehead State and Maine and most recently beat Weber State 37-24. The Dukes (3–0) led that game 37-10 before giving up two late touchdowns.

How to Watch: James Madison at New Hampshire

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the James Madison at New Hampshire match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The James Madison offense is led by quarterback Cole Johnson. He has thrown for 854 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this year. He has not thrown an interception yet. Antwane Wells Jr. has been his favorite target. Wells has 28 receptions and five touchdowns already this season.

The high-powered offense heads to New Hampshire looking to stay perfect, but the Wildcats aim to challenge the Dukes.

New Hampshire comes into this game 3–1 on the year. Their one loss came last week, as they fell to FBS opponent Pitt 77–7.

The Wildcats have beaten Stony Brook, Towson and Lafayette so far this year. They played solid defense to pick up the close wins in each of those games.

The defense is going to have to come ready to play Saturday as James Madison has proved it can score. If the Wildcats can slow down the Dukes, then they have a shot at pulling off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

James Madison Dukes at New Hampshire Wildcats

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
