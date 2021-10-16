How to Watch James Madison vs. Richmond

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch James Madison Dukes at Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    James Madison looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it travels to Richmond on Saturday.
    Author:

    James Madison dropped its first game of the year last Saturday when Villanova came to town and won 28-27.

    How to Watch: James Madison at Richmond

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream James Madison at Richmond on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Dukes' offense looked dominant once again in the first half, scoring 27 points, but the Wildcats shut them out in the second half. It was a shocking turn of events in a game that looked like James Madison would do whatever it wanted all game long. 

    The loss snapped the Dukes' four-game winning streak and dropped them to No. 7 in the latest FCS national poll.

    Richmond will look to make it two losses in a row for the Dukes when it hosts them Saturday, looking to snap the team's own three-game losing streak.

    The Spiders opened the year with two straight wins but haven't been able to get back in the win column since then. They have played well in their defeats, which included a 21-10 loss to Virginia Tech. The team trailed just 14-10 in the third quarter and looked to have a shot at the huge upset. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

