How to Watch Jamestown at Doane

Jamestown and Doane will face off in an intriguing matchup Saturday afternoon.

Most of the college football world will be focusing on key Saturday matchups including No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama and Indiana at No. 4 ranked Penn State. However, there is another game that no one is talking about that could be very entertaining. That matchup would be Jamestown hitting the road for a game against Doane.

How to Watch Jamestown Jimmies at Doane Tigers:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Coming into this matchup, the Jimmies are 2-2, fresh off of a tough 33-22 loss at home against Midland University. They are in need of a bounce-back performance against Doane.

On the other side of the field, the Tigers are just 1-3 so far this year. Last time out, they lost to Dordt University by a final score of 27-7. Obviously, Doane could use a big win this week as well.

Jamestown is led by quarterback Cade Torgerson. He completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception last week. Torgerson has great arm talent and will need to put that on full display this week.

For the Tigers, quarterback Vaughn Martinez is coming off of a rough week. He completed 12 of his 32 passes for 139 yards, no touchdowns, and a pick against Dordt.

