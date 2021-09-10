How to Watch Kansas at Coastal Carolina

Both teams ride Week 1 wins into this matchup between the No. 17 team in the nation and the team trying to spoil their season.

Coastal Carolina made a big introduction in its first game with a 52-14 win over the Citadel. Kansas also recorded a big win in its opener with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Coastal Carolina has the edge on this game, and if you haven't seen them play this season you will definitely want to tune in.

Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown to Jaivon Heiligh while running back Shermari Jones ran for 100 yards and two trips to the house in the win. Reese White also scored two touchdowns in 62 yards rushing. The Chanticleers were all over the field and proved they deserve the No. 17 ranking.

The Kansas Jayhawks had a good win for the talent on their team, but the game showed room for improvements. They squeaked by an opponent they probably should have rolled past.

Quarterback Jason Bean threw for 163 yards and a touchdown, but the team only had 82 total rushing yards.

This game will be one that you will want to watch because there will be several Chanticleers that you'll want to keep an eye on, including defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and linebacker Myles Olufemi. Tight end Isaiah Likely is also one to watch.

Barring any unforeseen catastrophes, Coastal Carolina will skate past the Jayhawks and continue climbing up the AP rankings.

