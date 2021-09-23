Kansas vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) makes a cut to break a tackle by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (0) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) makes a cut to break a tackle by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (0) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) visit the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Kansas

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke and Kansas Stats

  • The Blue Devils rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per contest the Jayhawks surrender.
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (3).
  • The average points scored by the Jayhawks this year, 15.3, is 8.4 fewer than the 23.7 the Blue Devils have given up per game.
  • The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .

Duke Players to Watch

  • Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 812 yards (270.7 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 71% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 25 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Mataeo Durant, has carried the ball 66 times for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) on eight catches with one receiving touchdown.
  • This season Jordan Waters has piled up 14 carries for 108 yards (36.0 per game), while also catching four passes for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jake Bobo's 287 receiving yards (95.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions.
  • Jalon Calhoun has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) this year.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Jason Bean leads Kansas with 409 passing yards (136.3 ypg) on 37-of-66 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 218 rushing yards (72.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • This season Devin Neal has rushed for 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
  • Kwamie Lassiter II's 111 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions.
  • Luke Grimm has put up a 100-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.
  • Trevor Wilson's seven grabs are good enough for 94 yards (31.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Duke Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

Charlotte

L 31-28

Away

9/10/2021

N.C. A&T

W 45-17

Home

9/18/2021

Northwestern

W 30-23

Home

9/25/2021

Kansas

-

Home

10/2/2021

North Carolina

-

Away

10/9/2021

Georgia Tech

-

Home

10/16/2021

Virginia

-

Away

Kansas Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

South Dakota

W 17-14

Home

9/10/2021

Coastal Carolina

L 49-22

Away

9/18/2021

Baylor

L 45-7

Home

9/25/2021

Duke

-

Away

10/2/2021

Iowa State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Texas Tech

-

Home

10/23/2021

Oklahoma

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Kansas at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

