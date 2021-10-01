Kansas vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State and Kansas Stats
- The Cyclones average 27.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per matchup (40.0).
- This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (5).
- The Jayhawks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (19.8) as the Cyclones have allowed (17.8).
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Cyclones have forced turnovers (4).
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Brock Purdy has thrown for 888 yards (222.0 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 70% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 103 yards (25.8 ypg) on 28 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 87 times for 428 yards (107.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 106 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Xavier Hutchinson's 285 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Charlie Kolar has grabbed 13 passes for 174 yards (43.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Chase Allen has hauled in nine grabs for 112 yards (28.0 ypg) this season.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Jason Bean has thrown for 732 yards (183.0 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 272 yards (68.0 ypg) on 55 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season Devin Neal has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.
- Trevor Wilson's 216 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions and one touchdown.
- Kwamie Lassiter II has put up a 210-yard season so far (52.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.
- Lawrence Arnold's 12 catches have netted him 138 yards (34.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Iowa State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Iowa
L 27-17
Home
9/18/2021
UNLV
W 48-3
Away
9/25/2021
Baylor
L 31-29
Away
10/2/2021
Kansas
-
Home
10/16/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
10/30/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
Kansas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/10/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 49-22
Away
9/18/2021
Baylor
L 45-7
Home
9/25/2021
Duke
L 52-33
Away
10/2/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
10/16/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
10/23/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
10/30/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
