Kansas vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State and Kansas Stats

The Cyclones average 27.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per matchup (40.0).

This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (5).

The Jayhawks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (19.8) as the Cyclones have allowed (17.8).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Cyclones have forced turnovers (4).

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has thrown for 888 yards (222.0 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 70% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 103 yards (25.8 ypg) on 28 carries.

The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 87 times for 428 yards (107.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 106 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson's 285 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and two touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has grabbed 13 passes for 174 yards (43.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chase Allen has hauled in nine grabs for 112 yards (28.0 ypg) this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

Jason Bean has thrown for 732 yards (183.0 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 272 yards (68.0 ypg) on 55 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Devin Neal has rushed for 181 yards (45.3 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Trevor Wilson's 216 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Kwamie Lassiter II has put up a 210-yard season so far (52.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.

Lawrence Arnold's 12 catches have netted him 138 yards (34.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Iowa L 27-17 Home 9/18/2021 UNLV W 48-3 Away 9/25/2021 Baylor L 31-29 Away 10/2/2021 Kansas - Home 10/16/2021 Kansas State - Away 10/23/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 10/30/2021 West Virginia - Away

Kansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/10/2021 Coastal Carolina L 49-22 Away 9/18/2021 Baylor L 45-7 Home 9/25/2021 Duke L 52-33 Away 10/2/2021 Iowa State - Away 10/16/2021 Texas Tech - Home 10/23/2021 Oklahoma - Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma State - Away

