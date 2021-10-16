    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) tries to get away from Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) during the first quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    Iowa State vs Kansas State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa State

    -6.5

    51

    Iowa State and Kansas State Stats

    • The Cyclones rack up 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats give up (23.0).
    • The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .
    • The Wildcats have scored 28.8 points per game this season, 13.2 more than the Cyclones have given up.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 1,133 passing yards (226.6 ypg) on 94-of-132 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 140 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 33 carries.
    • Breece Hall has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 551 yards (110.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's team-leading 381 receiving yards (76.2 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has put up a 238-yard season so far (47.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 560 passing yards (112.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Deuce Vaughn's team-high 444 rushing yards (88.8 per game) have come on 90 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 206 yards (41.2 per game) on 20 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Joe Ervin has piled up 32 carries for 169 yards (33.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Phillip Brooks' team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Malik Knowles' 14 catches have turned into 172 yards (34.4 ypg).

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Iowa State at Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16556085
