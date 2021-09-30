Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oklahoma

-10.5

52.5

Oklahoma and Kansas State Stats

  • The Sooners average 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats allow (19.5).
  • The Sooners have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Wildcats have forced (6).
  • The Wildcats, on average, score 12.3 more points (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (8).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,017 passing yards (254.3 ypg) on 100-of-135 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 227 yards (56.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Eric Gray has piled up 45 carries for 223 yards (55.8 per game), while also catching six passes for 68 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Marvin Mims' 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions.
  • Mike Woods has caught 17 passes for 154 yards (38.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Mario Williams has hauled in 17 receptions for 149 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Oklahoma at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
