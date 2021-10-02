After losing its Big 12 opener, Iowa State looks to get back on track against the Jayhawks.

Iowa State (2-2, 0-1) entered the 2021 season with a lot of hype and a preseason No. 7 ranking, but through four games, the team is now unranked. On Saturday, the Cyclones will have a chance to showcase its skill against Kansas (1-3, 0-1).

How to Watch Kansas at Iowa State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



TV: FOX Sports 1

The Cyclones opened the 2021 season with a narrow victory over FCS program Northern Iowa, then lost to Iowa before beating UNLV and losing to Baylor.

That win over UNLV was really the only time that the Cyclones have lived up to expectation, with quarterback Brock Purdy throwing for three touchdowns and running back Breece Hall rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The offense managed to outgain Baylor 479-282 last week, but the team still lost 31-29 to the Bears.

Kansas has just one win this season, beating FCS program South Dakota 17-14 .

The Jayhawks had one of their best offensive showings in recent memory in a 52-33 loss to Duke last week, ending with 530 yards of offense and averaging 7.4 yards per play. It was the seventh-best showing against a Power 5 opponent since 2000.

Quarterback Jason Bean—a transfer from North Texas—passed for 323 yards in the loss. Bean is one of two FBS quarterbacks to have a game this season with 300 passing and 100 rushing yards, which he did in the 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina.

This game offers Iowa State a chance to get back over .500, but Kansas has taken a step forward offensively this season. Can the Jayhawks upset Iowa State and beat the Cyclones for the first time since 2014?