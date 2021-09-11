How to Watch Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech looks to put last week's loss to Northern Illinois behind it as it hosts Kennesaw State.

The Georgia Tech football team blew a late lead in a 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois last Saturday. The Huskies scored a touchdown with 38 seconds left and pulled off the upset with a two-point conversion.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Tech will look to rebound Saturday when Kennesaw State comes to town. The Owls are 1-0, but the FCS team should be overmatched against Georgia Tech. Kennesaw State beat Reinhardt 35-25 in its first game.

The schedule gets tougher for Georgia Tech after this week's game. The Yellow Jackets visit Clemson before hosting North Carolina. They also have to travel to Miami and Notre Dame later in the year before hosting Georgia in their last game.

Regional restrictions may apply.